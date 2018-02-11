Dublin mum secures Ireland's Got Talent second golden buzzer

Last week, 81-year-old Evelyn wowed the entire nation with her version of Send in the Clowns on Ireland's Got Talent.

This week it was Linda McLoughlin who blew us all away with Beyonce's Listen.

The Cabra native, who spoke about her lack of self-confidence, delivered such a powerful performance that she moved host Lucy Kennedy and judge Denise VanOuten to tears.

It even triggered Louis Walsh to press that all important golden buzzer, sending the 38-year-old straight through to the semi-finals.

WOW!