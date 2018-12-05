Dublin footballer announced as seventh Dancing with the Stars contestant

Former Dublin footballer and five-time-All-Ireland winner Denis Bastick was revealed as the seventh star participating on Dancing with the Stars.

He joined The Nicky Byrne Show 2FM live to discuss why he has swapped his football boots for dancing shoes and having his eye on winning the glitter ball for series three.

Speaking about taking part in Dancing with the Stars this year, Denis said;

I really feel that this will be a great experience for me. It is completely different than anything I have ever done before. Since retiring from Dublin football I always wanted to try new things, I never imagined that this would be one of those things though!

"Football has given me a huge sense of accomplishment and DWTS is now presenting me with a massive challenge and the opportunity to accomplish something that is in such contrast to what I’m used to.

"I am slightly overwhelmed at the task in hand having seen what the dancers can do. They have amazing, athleticism, rhythm and coordination. I have probably one of those qualities so I will really need to put the work in!"

Denis will join Mairead Ronan, Eilish O’Carroll, Darren Kennedy, Fred Cooke, Holly Carpenter and Clelia Murphy on series three of the show.