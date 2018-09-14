Dua Lipa ‘proud’ of ‘brave’ fans at Shanghai show

Dua Lipa has said she is “proud” of her fans after some were forcibly removed from her concert in China.

Footage posted on social media shows the fans being ejected, with some suggesting it was for waving pro-gay rights flags or standing and not sitting in their seats at the Shanghai gig.

I just CANT believe it. This is the show of Dua Lipa in Shanghai. All the fans are forbidden to stand out and could only sit on to see the show?!? If you don’t, the guard would use violence to kick u out. It’s unbelievable... #dualipa pic.twitter.com/quITZNLVxU — Ｎｅｏ (@imneo_) September 12, 2018

Dua Lipa wrote afterwards: “I will stand by you all for your love and beliefs and I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show.

“What you did takes a lot of bravery. I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity.

Dua Lipa Cried In Shanghai China Tonight pic.twitter.com/Tz17SRGpiH — Liability (@958353005) September 12, 2018

“I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved. I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows.”

Dua Lipa has been on her first tour of China.

- Press Association