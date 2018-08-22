Dua Lipa left nursing hangover after 23rd birthday bash

Dua Lipa joked that her brain was melting from her hangover after her 23rd birthday celebrations.

The New Rules singer posted a message on Instagram after marking her special day (August 22) with a big night out.

“23 has me feeling fragile already!!” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself with a bunch of colourful balloons.

Other images and video shared by the star showed she was sporting bright green hair for her birthday.

- Press Association