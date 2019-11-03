Dua Lipa dazzles on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

03/11/2019 - 19:09:08Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Dua Lipa turned heads with a daring outfit that showed off her suspenders at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
The New Rules singer looked sensational in the form-fitting black dress, complete with a leather corset worn on the outside and a risque thigh split that gave a glimpse of her suspenders.
The star wore her hair back in a tight bun.
Nicole Scherzinger was also among the stand-outs on the red carpet in Seville, Spain.
The former Pussycat Doll showed off her figure in a short, tight, sparkly red dress.
She wore her long dark hair loose over her shoulders and added simple heels to complete her look.
Halsey wore a floral mini-dress seemingly made up of different fabrics. The skirt was short, but had a long section hanging down to one of Halsey’s ankles.
Singer Ava Max added some sparkle in a short sequinned jacket, while Mabel showed off her curves in black lace.
Sofia Reyes looked stunning in a short black dress with eye-catching black and white sleeves, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Rapper Justina Valentine commanded attention in her racy outfit, which appeared to consist of underwear covered by a sheer skirt.
The fashion world was also represented on the carpet, with Joan Smalls and Leomie Anderson both sporting show-stopping outfits.
The awards are being held at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre.