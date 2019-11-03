Dua Lipa dazzles on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

Dua Lipa turned heads with a daring outfit that showed off her suspenders at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The New Rules singer looked sensational in the form-fitting black dress, complete with a leather corset worn on the outside and a risque thigh split that gave a glimpse of her suspenders.

The star wore her hair back in a tight bun. Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Nicole Scherzinger was also among the stand-outs on the red carpet in Seville, Spain.

The former Pussycat Doll showed off her figure in a short, tight, sparkly red dress.

She wore her long dark hair loose over her shoulders and added simple heels to complete her look. Nicole Scherzinger (Ian West/PA)

Halsey wore a floral mini-dress seemingly made up of different fabrics. The skirt was short, but had a long section hanging down to one of Halsey’s ankles. Halsey (Ian West/PA)

Singer Ava Max added some sparkle in a short sequinned jacket, while Mabel showed off her curves in black lace. Ava Max (Ian West/PA)

Mabel (Ian West/PA)

Sofia Reyes looked stunning in a short black dress with eye-catching black and white sleeves, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Sofia Reyes (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Justina Valentine commanded attention in her racy outfit, which appeared to consist of underwear covered by a sheer skirt. Justina Valentine (Ian West/PA)

The fashion world was also represented on the carpet, with Joan Smalls and Leomie Anderson both sporting show-stopping outfits. Joan Smalls (Ian West/PA)

Leomie Anderson (Ian West/PA)

The awards are being held at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre.