Dua Lipa and Christina Aguilera rub shoulders with racing stars at Grand Prix

Dua Lipa and Christina Aguilera were among the celebrities who jetted to Azerbaijan to watch Lewis Hamilton race to victory at the Grand Prix.

Chart-topper Lipa posted a message on Twitter saying she was at the Formula One race.

“Made it to the Grand Prix” she said. “See you tonight Azerbaijan.”

The New Rules singer was also performing at Azerbaijan’s Baku Crystal Hall on Sunday.

Aguilera shared snaps of herself with champion Hamilton on Twitter.

She said it had been “so much fun”.

Other stars at the event included Jamiroqui, DJ Afrojack and music duo Axwell and Ingrosso.