‘Dream team!’ – Rita Ora signs with Kate Moss’s agency

Back to Music Showbiz Home

Rita Ora has signed with model Kate Moss’s talent agency – and believes they are a “dream team”.

The Anywhere singer posted a picture on Instagram of herself and the supermodel, apparently on an evening out together.

✨Dream Team ✨ Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

“Dream Team,” she captioned the image.

“Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency.”

Moss launched the Kate Moss Agency in 2016, saying she wanted to focus on managing people’s careers.

She and Ora have long been friends and have often been photographed together.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Ora, UK, Kate Moss, Rita Ora, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz