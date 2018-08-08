‘Dream team!’ – Rita Ora signs with Kate Moss’s agency

Rita Ora has signed with model Kate Moss’s talent agency – and believes they are a “dream team”.

The Anywhere singer posted a picture on Instagram of herself and the supermodel, apparently on an evening out together.

✨Dream Team ✨ Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

“Dream Team,” she captioned the image.

“Excited to announce that I am now at @katemossagency.”

Moss launched the Kate Moss Agency in 2016, saying she wanted to focus on managing people’s careers.

She and Ora have long been friends and have often been photographed together.

