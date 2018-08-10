Drake still in the singles chart feelings as he scores another number one
Drake has dominated the official UK singles chart for the fourth week in a row.
The Canadian singer, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has clinched the top spot again with his single In My Feelings.
The official music video for the track was released last week, helping to further add to the popularity of the song which has now clocked up 10.6 million streams, the Official Charts Company said.
The song, from his album titled Scorpion, has generated a global dance craze that has seen celebrities like Will Smith, Millie Bobby Brown, DJ Khaled and American TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest all post videos of themselves doing the dance to the song.
Their video clips are featured at the end of the In My Feelings music video.
George Ezra’s Shotgun is in second place with DJ Khaled’s No Brainer (with Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper) in third position.
American rapper Travis Scott, who recently became father to daughter Stormi Webster with Kylie Jenner of the Kardashian family fame, is the highest new entry in the UK album charts this week.
His album Astroworld is in third position on the album chart making it his first record to make the UK Top 10.
The top two positions on the album chart are still being dominated by film soundtracks with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in first position and The Greatest Showman in second position.
Mancunian band James have entered the Top 10 with their album Living in Extraordinary Times in sixth position.
The album, their 15th, is in the top position of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, the Charts Company said.
