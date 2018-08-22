Drake pays surprise birthday visit to young heart patient in hospital

Drake has paid a surprise birthday visit to a young fan who is waiting for a heart transplant in hospital.

The Canadian singer stopped at a Chicago children’s hospital to see 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, who invited him to celebrate her birthday in an online video.

Drake was filmed arriving at the bedside of Sofia Sanchez, who looks stunned to see her idol.

The rapper sneaks into the unit at Lurie Children’s Hospital to cries of “Oh my god” from the delighted young girl.

Drake calmly responds saying: “You asked to to come, I’m here. What’s up?”

The pair share a hug, conversation and selfies as they celebrate in the hospital ward.

Sofia had been filmed singing along to the rapper’s single In My Feelings.

Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

In the video she says: “My birthday’s this weekend. I love your music. I was hoping you could come and cheer me up for my birthday.”

Drake duly turned up on a surprise visit to share photos and gifts with the young fan.

He posted on Instagram to say the pair spoke about basketball and Justin Bieber.

- Press Association