Drake appears on Radio 1Xtra’s Fire In The Booth

Drake appeared in Radio 1Xtra’s Fire In The Booth and performed a freestyle rap for host Charlie Sloth.

The Canadian hip-hop star, whose latest album Scorpion is number one in UK, rapped about his status and vast wealth during a seven-minute appearance.

His lyrics included: “Y’all keeping the score while watching me score/ Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards/ If y’all going for fun, I’ll stay and record/ But if y’all going to war, I’m there for sure.”

He also congratulated Migos rapper Offset on the birth of his daughter with wife Cardi B, saying: “Blessings on the new ting.”

Sloth told Drake: “The way you have embraced British culture will be remembered forever and the UK loves you.”

@charliesloth FIRE IN THE BOOTH out now on YouTube 🇬🇧😵✅ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 14, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Drake has collaborated with many artists from the UK grime scene, including Skepta, JME and Giggs.

On July 8, Drake stepped in for DJ Khaled as the headliner at Wireless Festival after Khaled was unable to make it.

- Press Association