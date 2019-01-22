Drake announces not one, not two but three Irish dates

Drake has announced not one, not two but three Irish dates.

The platinum-selling, chart-dominating powerhouse will bring his ‘ASSASSINATION VACATION TOUR’ to Dublin's 3Arena on March 19, 21 and 22.

Fresh off the back of his sell-out U.S tour, Drake will be taking his stellar production onto the U.K and Europe.

The 22-date outing kicks off March 10, 2019, in Manchester, U.K with stops to include Paris, Dublin, Birmingham, London, Antwerp, and Amsterdam.

The tour announcement follows the record-breaking release of Drake's fifth studio album Scorpion which went onto to make history racking up over a billion streams in its first week.

Tickets are priced from €76 including booking fees and go on sale Friday, January 25 at 9 am from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.