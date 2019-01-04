Drag queen Bianca Del Rio refuses to be a victim

Drag queen Bianca Del Rio has said he refuses to be victimised for his identity.

The comedian and actor has said there are “enough victims” in the world and he would not allow himself to become one of them.

Del Rio, known off stage as Roy Haylock, told Attitude magazine that although the world may not be a welcoming place for drag queens, he was determined to overcome any challenges.

He said: “I’m not going to sit back and go: ‘When I was a child this is what made me’. I don’t know what made me this, you just roll with the punches. Bianca Del Rio is determined not to be a victim (Attitude)

“The world doesn’t cater to me and hasn’t fully catered to me, and I think you just have to keep going and if I become a victim that’s dreadful. There are enough victims.

“There’s a lot that’s happened in my life but that doesn’t mean it has to be told. How many sad gay stories do we need in the world? Why can’t someone just be a clown?”

The full interview with the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race can be read in Attitude magazine, out on Friday.

- Press Association