Dr Eva Orsmond recovering after urgent surgery after lifting a marble chopping board

Sarah Slater

Weightloss specialist Dr Eva Orsmond is recovering well from surgery to her shoulder.

The former Operation Transformation doctor is now recuperating in Portugal after going under the knife, as work gets underway on her latest business venture.

Dr Orsmond and Mum of two sons, had shoulder surgery in early May on a ruptured tendon she snapped, after lifting a marble chopping board which was too heavy for her.

Dr Orsmond said on her official Facebook page, “I (got surgery) on my supraspinatus tendon operated which I ruptured while lifting a marble cutting board over two months ago! (in March).

“It has been sore ever since!”

The director of the Orsmond Clinics had her treatment in the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry Dublin.

She added: “Thank you for all the support and well wishes. Operation went well. Now feeling the after effects of highs and lows of the anaesthetic and painkillers... I have been spoilt and looked after so well by the team.

“Thank you Mr Hannan Mullet (doctor looking after her) and for the healthcare team for looking after me so well. Almost a luxury hotel break. I have been spoilt and looked after so well by the team”

Meanwhile, Dr Orsmond has sold her Co Wicklow home for its asking price of €975,000.

It was placed on the market prior to last Christmas and the two-storey, five bedroom home stood on three quarters of an acre in Kilquade, Co Wicklow.

She bought the house in 2007 with her then-husband Wyatt.

Since leaving Operation Transformation in 2015, Dr Orsmond has worked on and presented health-related documentaries for RTE and featured on Dancing with the Stars and The Restaurant.