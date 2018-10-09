Dr Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain is expecting her first child

Broadcaster Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain is expecting her first child with husband Carlos Diaz.

According to the Irish Mirror, the 35-year-old RTE presenter is due early next year.

The couple married last August in an intimate Dublin ceremony and reportedly spent their honeymoon camping along the Ring of Kerry.

Aoibhinn met with President Michael D Higgins last week at FÉILTE, the Festival of Education in Learning and Teaching Excellence, in Limerick.

A pleasure to speak with @PresidentIRL at the national Féilte festival of learning & teaching. An inspirational speech on the potential of education to transform lives & the importance of creativity in learning. I’ll be voting for @MichaelDHiggins to continue as our president. pic.twitter.com/LJOtdKv48a — Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin (@aoibhinn_ni_s) October 6, 2018

The 2005 Rose of Tralee is a lecturer in UCD’s School of Mathematics and Statistics.