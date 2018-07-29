Dr Alex: I’m disappointed I didn’t find love on the island

Dr Alex George has said he was disappointed not to find romance on Love Island.

The A&E doctor was unlucky in love on the ITV2 show, spending much of his time in a friendship couple with Samira Mighty then only managing brief flirtations with Ellie Brown and Grace Wardle.

Things appeared to be looking up when he coupled with Alexandra Cane, but that budding romance also floundered and the pair were evicted during Sunday night’s episode, a day before the final.

Samira Mighty (ITV)

“There is no doubt I’m disappointed in not finding someone,” said Alex.

“But I was honest throughout my journey about my feelings. I never played any games.

“When I felt things weren’t right with Alexandra, I spoke out about them because that was the right thing to do.

“I would never want to be dishonest or lead anyone on.

“I am glad and proud of myself that I didn’t do that, even if we had to have a very difficult discussion. It was a really difficult thing to do, saying to Alexandra I didn’t feel that things were right for us. That was tough.”

However, Alex said the Love Island experience and the friendships he made “outweighed the negative side”.

He went on: “I have quite a few favourite memories – when I had the realisation that the public were behind me, it was incredible.

“Dancing around the villa, having fun, Casa Amor was fantastic. Sneaking out of the villa and finding out we were going there, it was brilliant. So many amazing moments.”

Asked if he would ever want to return to the villa, Alex said: “I certainly would love to do it again without some of the dramas. It was a great experience, probably the best I’ve ever had.”

- Press Association