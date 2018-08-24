Dr Alex calls for more diversity on Love Island

Dr Alex has called for more diversity on Love Island in both looks and “what people do for a living”.

The A&E doctor took part in ITV’s dating show this summer when it was criticised for only featuring young, attractive people.

The boss of Love Island defended the casting, saying the show was “aspirational” and shows the contestants working out for the bodies they have.

A&E doctor Alex George appeared on 2018’s Love Island (ITV/PA)

But Dr Alex, full name Alex George, argued that producers should look towards a wider section of society for next year’s series.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, he said: “I think diversity is very important, not just in the way you look but in backgrounds and what people do for a living.”

The 27-year-old revealed that producers approached him for the show via Instagram when he had 500 followers – he now boasts 1.3 million.

Asked why he decided to temporarily give up his role in medicine for reality TV, he said: “As a doctor, I’ve been there at the last moments of people’s lives and there are always regrets about what they haven’t done, not what they have. I asked myself ‘Could I live with it if I didn’t take the opportunity?’”

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were the winners of Love Island 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Dr Alex, from Carmarthenshire in south-west Wales, was unlucky in love on the island, spending much of his time in a friendship couple with Samira Mighty then only managing brief flirtations with Ellie Brown and Grace Wardle.

Things appeared to be looking up when he coupled with Alexandra Cane, but that budding romance also floundered and the pair were evicted a day before the final.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer came out winners during the Love Island final on July 30.

- Press Association