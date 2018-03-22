Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville leads Late Late Show line-up

Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville leads the line up on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

The Bafta, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor will chat to Ryan about his new documentary, Countdown to Calvary, a blow-by-blow account of the last days of Jesus Christ’s life.

Hugh Bonneville will join Ryan in studio on Friday night.

He will be telling viewers why he left his theology degree behind for a life in front of the camera, achieving worldwide fame as Lord Grantham in the much-loved drama Downton Abbey.

He will also chat all things Downton, Paddington and W1A. And we’ll be finding out about his surprising Irish roots.

Hugh presents Jesus: Countdown to Calvary, coming soon - https://t.co/PsqrjRJD2d — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) February 27, 2018

Home of the Year judges, Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and new judge Patrick Bradley, also join Ryan Tubridy following their travels around the country looking at some of Ireland's most beautiful homes to chat about what it takes to be declared Home of the Year.

Former Cork Rose Ruth Carroll will share her incredible story of triumph over adversity and entrepreneur Niall McGarry, founder of Maximum Media, will join Ryan to chat about one of the fastest growing media companies in Ireland and Joe.ie’s successful expansion into the UK market.