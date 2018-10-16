Donald Trump baby blimp to fly over Los Angeles

The baby Donald Trump blimp that first appeared over the skies of London earlier this year is set to float above Los Angeles.

The 20ft inflatable depicting the US president as a nappy-clad baby holding a mobile phone sparked controversy when protesters released it over Parliament Square in July.

It prompted Mr Trump to say it made him “feel unwelcome” in the city during a visit to the UK. A baby Donald Trump blimp will fly over the skies of Los Angeles (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Now the balloon will fly over LA Convention Centre in downtown Los Angeles at 8am local time on Friday.

Organisers behind the stunt said it is timely after Mr Trump insisted “I’m not a baby” during an appearance on respected US news show 60 Minutes this week.

The stunt will coincide with the beginning of Politicon, a political convention set to feature appearances from the #MeToo campaigner Alyssa Milano as well as Michael Avenatti, the lawyer of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump.

The activists behind the balloon’s creation said there is a serious message behind the inflatable.

Speaking in July, Sheila Menon, who is part of a group who crowdfunded the balloon, said: “We know that behind the humour of this, the Trump baby represents a whole multitude of campaigns and issues.

“This isn’t just about mocking him.

“This is actually about drawing attention to his fascist policies, policies that he’s putting into place like nobody’s business since he’s been in power.

“Policies that are having very real impacts on real lives not just in the US but all over the world.”- Press Association