Doctor Who unveils long list of guest stars for new series

Alan Cumming, Phyllis Logan and Julie Hesmondhalgh are among the stars set to appear in the new series of Doctor Who.

The trio were revealed as guest stars as the first instalment of the new series wrapped up on Sunday. Julie Hesmondhalgh will appear in Doctor Who (PA)

The BBC One programme, starring Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor, will welcome a long list of stars in the coming weeks.

Other names in the line-up include Chris Noth, Ben Bailey Smith, Lee Mack, Mark Addy, Shane Zaza, Shobna Gulati, Shaun Dooley and Vinette Robinson.

Episodic information and character details will be revealed at a later date.

