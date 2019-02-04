DJ Steve Aoki wants to work with British artists like Ed Sheeran and Little Mix

American house DJ Steve Aoki has said that he would love to make music with Ed Sheeran and Little Mix.

Last year Aoki collaborated with former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on Just Hold On, which shot to number two on the UK singles chart on release.

Alongside David Guetta and the late Avicii, Aoki is one of the best known names to emerge from the EDM music scene. Louis Tomlinson collaborated with Steve Aoki on last year’s Just Hold On (Ian West/PA)

The producer, 41, singled out chart-topping singer-songwriter Sheeran and girl group Little Mix as dream partners.

He told the Press Association: “There’s a lot of English artists that I’d really like to work with, from the biggest names in music like Ed Sheeran and Little Mix.”

Aoki said he was also looking further afield for collaborative opportunities after 2018 saw him work with Korean K-pop boy band BTS on the track Waste It On Me.

He added: “The boundaries are wide open. I’d love to work with all kinds of artist. I even want to work across languages.

“Doing my first Spanish record last year was a success with Daddy Yankee.

“Then working with BTS. The first song we did together was half in Korean.

“I want to work with Japanese artists, Brazilian artists, more Spanish artists and go across the borders and see what we can do.”

He also revealed that his collaboration with The X Factor judge Tomlinson came about naturally and was driven by “chemistry and connection”.

He said: “You know, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh yeah, I love One Direction, I’m going to reach out to them’, even though I’m a fan of the group.

“It’s all about chemistry and connection…for me it’s a lot about natural chemistry, if there is a vibe there, and I love reaching out to all kinds of people.

“I’m grateful that the music that I have made so far has reached people outside of just my own dance community.”

Steve Aoki tours the UK this month beginning at Barrowland in Glasgow on February 15.

- Press Association