DJ Nikki Hayes opens up about her mental health and how it was a factor in her marriage breakdown

DJ Nikki Hayes has opened up about her marriage breakdown in a revealing interview with Hot Press magazine.

The broadcaster also spoke about her drugs use, being bisexual as well as what it is like for her living with Borderline Personality Disorder.

Having struggled with her mental health since her teenage years the 4FM DJ also suffered from post-natal depression following the birth of her four-year-old daughter Farrah.

Hayes said that her battle with mental health was "one of the main reasons" for the breakdown of her marriage.

"Frank tried and tried and tried to live with it and live through it.

"But it’s not an easy thing to live with and it just got too much. So, it most definitely impacted on us."

Speaking candidly about her Borderline Personality Disorder, Hayes said: "They think I had it as far back as my childhood.

"They think from the first time I presented when I was 15 with the anorexia – that was Borderline Personality Disorder.

"But every time I just kept getting treated for something different.

"So, first of all, it was an eating disorder, then it was a suicide attempt, then it was self-harm."

In the interview, Hayes also spoke for the first time about her experiences as a bisexual woman.

"I appreciate the feminine form. I can sit back and say, ‘She’s gorgeous’.

"I’ve often turned around to different boyfriends and said, ‘Look at her! She’s drop dead gorgeous’. Or, ‘She’s a ride’. I appreciate someone alongside him.

"But I don’t know about having a relationship with a woman – never say never, I suppose."

Hayes also spoke honestly about her partying days and trying "everything" when it came to drugs, except for cocaine and heroin.

"God! Everything. It was back when anything kind of went. It was speed, ecstasy, hash, acid.

Whatever was going around the club, you took.

" In college, I did experiment with a good few things. I’m proud to say that it was a college experiment that ended in college.

"But, at the same time, there was a period that it was hairy."

You can read the full Hot Press interview with Nikki Hayes in their latest issue, released today.