DIY SOS host Nick Knowles rumoured to have signed up for I’m A Celebrity

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has reportedly signed up to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

According to The Sun, the 56-year-old TV presenter is one of the first contestants to sign up for the show, which will be the first without Ant McPartlin.

Nick Knowles is rumoured to be joining this year’s jungle line-up (Ian West/PA)

McPartlin is taking time out to recover after pleading guilty to drink driving earlier this year and will be replaced by This Morning’s Holly Willoughby.

She will join Declan Donnelly in Australia to front the ITV show.

Announcing her role in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, Willoughby said she is “scared of everything”.

Confirmed Holly will co-host with Dec. Full details here: https://t.co/bquGrLvuhK — antanddec (@antanddec) August 29, 2018

She said: “I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure.

“I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery.

“These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit… Honestly, I’m a huge fan of I’m A Celebrity and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show!

“When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!”

Knowles’ representatives have been contacted for comment.

- Press Association