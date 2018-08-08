Disney releases trailer for its new Nutcracker film

Christmas has arrived in Disney’s trailer for its new Nutcracker film.

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms stars US actress Mackenzie Foy, alongside Matthew Macfadyen, Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley and Dame Helen Mirren.

A trailer shows Foy’s character Clara transported into a “magical world” in the depths of winter in the movie adaptation of the famous story and ballet.

Experience the magic. Uncover the mystery. Watch the brand-new trailer for #DisneysNutcracker and the Four Realms in theaters November 2! pic.twitter.com/ysw3hAAq64 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 8, 2018

It features glimpses of Dame Helen as Mother Ginger, Freeman as Drosselmeyer and Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the film, directed by Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston.

Foy plays Clara, who finds herself in a “strange and mysterious parallel world”.

The film opens in cinemas on November 2.

- Press Association