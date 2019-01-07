Disappointing night for A Star Is Born and Mary Poppins at Golden Globes

It was a disappointing night for A Star Is Born and Mary Poppins Returns at the Golden Globes.

Director and star Bradley Cooper left empty handed and his co-star Lady Gaga walked away with only an award for best original song for Shallow. Lady Gaga (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film had picked up five nominations, including best actor and best actress, as well as best director and best picture – drama.

Cooper lost out in the best actor category to Rami Malek, who won for Bohemian Rhapsody, while Gaga lost to Glenn Close for The Wife.

Cooper was also unsuccessful in his best director bid, and instead saw the award handed to Alfonso Cuaron for Roma, which was also named best foreign language film. Alfonso Cuaro (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It was also an underwhelming show for the Dick Cheney film Vice, which led the nominations with six but only collected one prize, the best actor in a comedy or musical prize for Christian Bale as the former vice president.

The Favourite also only picked up one win, despite landing five nods, with success for Olivia Colman in the best actress in a comedy or musical category. Olivia Colman (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The biggest disappointment came for Mary Poppins Returns, which failed to secure any of the five awards it was nominated for, including the best actress in a comedy or musical prize which star Emily Blunt was nominated for but went instead to Colman.

Other films with multiple nominations also left empty-handed, including BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Boy Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Crazy Rich Asians, Isle of Dogs and A Private War.

- Press Association