Diddy’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children dies

Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.

A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Tuesday.

Diddy and Porter, a former model, were a couple on and off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Diddy also has three other children with other women.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series Star.

