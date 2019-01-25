Diane Kruger put off having children because ‘I was too selfish’

Actress Diane Kruger has said that for a long time she did not want to have a baby because she was “too selfish”.

The star, who gave birth to her first child – a daughter – in October last year, admitted to having had a change of heart following her 35th birthday.

The 42-year-old said she had then decided to wait for the “right person” to come along before meeting her now-boyfriend of two years, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus. Diane Kruger gave birth to her first child last year (PA)

She told NET-A-PORTER’s magazine, PorterEdit: “I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish.

“But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

Kruger, who previously said she would only marry in old age, admitted that she would now consider it.

She said: “Never say never. I would have a party. I’d like to wear a nice dress. But I’m not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn’t mean anything to me.

“There’s obviously a financial security that comes with marriage, but I’m financially independent – I don’t need anyone for that.”

Kruger began dating Reedus in 2016 shortly after splitting with her partner of 10 years, Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson.

She said her upcoming film, Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, would explore the “ugly” side of fame through the story of the literary persona created by American writer Laura Albert in the 1990s.

She said: “Celebrities would flock to JT’s readings – they all wanted a part of this guy who seems to be so pure and ‘authentic’.

“Celebrity culture is so ugly – or it can be, anyway – and that story really highlights that.”

- Press Association