Diana Ross to be honoured with birthday performance at Grammy Awards

Diana Ross will be granted a special performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards to mark her 75th birthday and her enormous contributions to music.

The Recording Academy, which hands out the Grammys, has announced that The Supremes’ leading light will sing at the award ceremony in the “Diamond Diana” performance.

Ross was handed a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012 for her lengthy career, which began when she joined The Primettes aged just 15 years old. The Supremes during a reception at EMI House in London (PA)

Now 74, she will be given the stage ahead of her 75th birthday at the upcoming awards ceremony in February.

The Recording Academy will seek to honour the work of Ross on the night of the 61st Awards in Los Angeles.

To date, Ross has managed an astounding 42 number one songs, 91 singles, and 59 albums in her career.

