Dev Patel and Armie Hammer star in first trailer for Hotel Mumbai

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel can be seen as a hotel employee in the trailer for a new film about the terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

The footage of Hotel Mumbai shows Patel as waiter Arjun arriving for work at the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace hotel on the day of the attacks, while Armie Hammer can be seen as an American tourist checking in with his wife.

Their arrivals are interspersed with shots of the terrorists preparing their weapons as Patel’s character reassures guests they are safe in the hotel, following an attack on the train station.

The film, which is the debut feature for director Anthony Maras, follows the guests and staff as the terrorists lay siege to the hotel.

It also stars Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs and Homeland’s Nazanin Boniadi.

Hotel Mumbai will be released in UK cinemas and available on Sky Cinema and NOWTV from May 3.

- Press Association