Derry Girls star hits out a critic for referencing her weight in review

Back to Showbiz Home

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has hit out at a theatre critic for referring to her as overweight.

It is the second time British Theatre Guide reviewer Philip Fisher has commented on her weight when critiquing her performance.

Coughlan is currently starring in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and hit out at the review after references to her weight.

Coughlan - who plays Clare in Derry Girls - expressed her disappointment with the website via Twitter and asked how it could continue to support this.

She said: "Hi @BritTheatreGuid, for the second time your reviewer Philip Fisher has come to see a show I’m in, and as part of reviewing the show he has also reviewed my body. How can you continue to support this?"

She said: "My weight has no relevance to either the performance I gave in that or in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie."

British Theatre Guide has apologised to Nicola for the offence caused and says the words have been removed from the review.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Derry Girls

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz