Derry Girls star hits out a critic for referencing her weight in review

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has hit out at a theatre critic for referring to her as overweight.

It is the second time British Theatre Guide reviewer Philip Fisher has commented on her weight when critiquing her performance.

Coughlan is currently starring in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and hit out at the review after references to her weight.

Coughlan - who plays Clare in Derry Girls - expressed her disappointment with the website via Twitter and asked how it could continue to support this.

She said: "Hi @BritTheatreGuid, for the second time your reviewer Philip Fisher has come to see a show I’m in, and as part of reviewing the show he has also reviewed my body. How can you continue to support this?"

She said: "My weight has no relevance to either the performance I gave in that or in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie."

Hi @BritTheatreGuid, for the second time your reviewer Philip Fisher has come to see a show I’m in, and as part of reviewing the show he has also reviewed my body.

How can you continue to support this? pic.twitter.com/Rtd7mVBmSA — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018

I was in a show called Jess and Joe Forever @traversetheatre last August which he came to see and his opening sentence was “Jess is a fat girl”

My weight has no relevance to either the performance I gave in that or in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018

As a side note, his review of Low Level Panic @OrangeTreeThtr describes a rape scene and he actress in it in this way pic.twitter.com/HvXNnS9KTj — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018

Philip Fisher, I know you are a theatre reviewer and your body had no relevance to your job but maybe you’d like me to cruelly review it for you and post it online? — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018

Just so you know @BritTheatreGuid I am so disappointed you let a man like this review for you.

Let me state this clearly, he is not welcome to review any show I am in from now till forever. And I plan to be in a lot of damn shows.

Peace. — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 14, 2018

British Theatre Guide has apologised to Nicola for the offence caused and says the words have been removed from the review.

Nicola, we apologise unreservedly for the offence caused by the wording of this review. The offending words have been removed. While the reviewer may not have intended to offend, he accepts that it is not acceptable to use such descriptions in a review and not BTG policy. — British TheatreGuide (@BritTheatreGuid) June 14, 2018

- Digital Desk