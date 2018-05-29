Derren Brown says he is 'besotted' with Cork

It seems that illusionist Derren Brown has developed a crush on Cork.

The 'master of mind-control and psychological illusion' is at the Cork Opera House until Thursday with his show Derren Brown: Underground.

Following his first performance last night, Brown tweeted that he is "besotted" with Cork.

During the show, when people were asked to join him on stage he was surprised to see the guests greet each other and shake hands.

Apparently, it is the first time he has seen people do this in his 18 years of performing.

Cork I’m besotted. When a few people came up on stage last night to take part they all took a moment to greet each other & shake hands. First time in 18 yrs. 💚💚 RT @ih8lukebarry: Just out of @DerrenBrown in the @CorkOperaHouse wow. Just. Wow. Absolutely mesmerizing. So so good — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) May 29, 2018

His tweet received some amusing responses from Cork people and one man who is now mentally preparing himself for the friendly Irish.

Cork's a small place, there's a good chance their Nans were from the same street or their brothers played division hurling together. Gotta check. — Niall Cody (@NiallCody) May 29, 2018

It is almost taken as a given that 2 Cork people introduced to each other will have a mutual friend!! 😁😁 #therealcapital — Noel Fitzpatrick (@Noelito40) May 29, 2018

Thanks @DerrenBrown we always knew we were onto something good here #Leeside! #LoveCork — Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) May 29, 2018

As a Londoner about to move to Dublin I might have to acclimatise to acts of friendliness like this. I bet they even look each other in the eyes when they're on the train too! — Colin Thomas (@Col_Thomas) May 29, 2018

Since arriving in Cork on Sunday, Brown has tweeted several times about his time here.

Despite being warned that he would not be able to understand a word, he is in love with the melodic Cork accent.

Impressive and brilliant staff @FitzwilliamBEL, thank you all. Today train rides to Cork with my gorgeous touring gang. What joy. Belfast you were extraordinary. Everyone tells me I won’t understand anyone in Cork. Everyone. An intriguing week awaits. — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) May 27, 2018

A bit in love with the Cork accent and everyone who speaks it. — Derren Brown (@DerrenBrown) May 27, 2018

Take a look at some of what the Cork audience can expect from the show:

Digital Desk