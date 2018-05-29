Derren Brown says he is 'besotted' with Cork

Back to Cork Showbiz Home

It seems that illusionist Derren Brown has developed a crush on Cork.

The 'master of mind-control and psychological illusion' is at the Cork Opera House until Thursday with his show Derren Brown: Underground.

Following his first performance last night, Brown tweeted that he is "besotted" with Cork.

During the show, when people were asked to join him on stage he was surprised to see the guests greet each other and shake hands.

Apparently, it is the first time he has seen people do this in his 18 years of performing.

His tweet received some amusing responses from Cork people and one man who is now mentally preparing himself for the friendly Irish.

Since arriving in Cork on Sunday, Brown has tweeted several times about his time here.

Despite being warned that he would not be able to understand a word, he is in love with the melodic Cork accent.

Take a look at some of what the Cork audience can expect from the show:

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Cork, Cork Opera House, Derren Brown

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz