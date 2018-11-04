Dermot O’Leary addresses X Factor technical glitch

Dermot O’Leary opened the X Factor results show by saying everyone “got a little bit of a fright” after “gremlins” caused sound issues on Saturday night’s programme.

The sound problems distorted contestants Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell’s performances, prompting the cancellation of Saturday night’s vote.

As the ITV programme started today, presenter O’Leary said all the performances would be heard again.

“Last night was Fright Night,” he said, referring to the Halloween-themed show.

“I think it’s fair to say that everyone here on the show got a little bit of a fright.

“Some of you may have noticed that a few gremlins interrupted our broadcast and I’m not talking about those four judges.

“A technical glitch affected a couple of the performances which means we didn’t open the vote last night.” X Factor judges (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

Explaining how it was going to work, he continued: “To be fair to all the contestants we are going to show the 12 performances in their full glory after which we will open the vote.

“So simply it all comes down to tonight. The power still in your hands.”

On Saturday viewers complained that they thought their TV screens had broken and that judges Simon Cowell, Robbie and Ayda Williams and Louis Tomlinson sounded like Daleks.

Causing more confusion, O’Leary failed to offer any on-air explanation because the show had been pre-recorded earlier in the day.

A message simply flashed up on screen saying: “We are sorry for the temporary interference in sound” after the problems began midway through the talent show.

At the end of the programme, X Factor flashed up a message saying Saturday’s vote had been cancelled.

“Due to a technical issue, tonight’s vote has been cancelled. It will open in tomorrow night’s show,” it said.

And an ITV announcer said after the show aired: “We’re very sorry for the problems with the sound on the X Factor tonight.”

An X Factor spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the technical issue that affected the sound on part of tonight’s episode of The X Factor.

“We are investigating why this happened.

“We can confirm tonight’s public vote has been cancelled and will instead open in tomorrow night’s show at 8.30pm on ITV.”

- Press Association