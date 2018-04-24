Dermot Bannon: 'There's not enough women in the construction industry'

Following the announcement that Quantity Surveyor Lisa O’Brien will be leaving Room to Improve, Dermot Bannon has said that he’d like to see another woman in the construction industry.

Speaking on the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One, Bannon said that they’ve started advertising for her position on the show and although he doesn’t have to be a woman he believes it’s nice to have a female voice from the construction industry.

"I think there's something nice... no it doesn't have to be a woman is the answer to that...but I think generally, I'm a man, the builder is a man," he said.

"I think it's nice, I think it's nice to have a female voice in there, and I think it's nice to have a female voice from the construction industry".

Ray then asked Dermot if there would be a positive discrimination, to which he seems uncertain.

"Yes... No... if it's a good man"

Finally, Ray spoke about the pink elephant in the room … Dermot’s house.