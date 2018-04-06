Dermot Bannon finally gets his say on some of his epic battles this Sunday

Whether it be behind a cushion, or through the medium of Twitter, we’ve all lived through the epic battles of this season’s Room to Improve.

I’m in a pub at home in Drumshanbo and the entire pub is watching #roomtoimprove with the sound down and commenting. The consensus for the record is ‘lovely job’. — Paddy McKenna (@PaddyMcKenna) April 1, 2018

Well, this Sunday we’re in for a treat as Dermot Bannon relives some of the most memorable, challenging and spectacular builds of his time.

From the Maynooth coach house infested with rot that had to be stripped back to a roofless shell, to the seemingly impossible transformation of a former lock up in Dun Laoghaire. And the listed schoolhouse in the Dublin mountains to the ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ extension of a rural bungalow.

And who could forget the saga of the infamous ‘hobbit window’ Dermot added to a Kildalkey farmhouse? Or the moment where QS Lisa lost her steely composure as a builder described the workings of a septic tank runoff in hilariously vivid detail?

Take 1 - Dermot V the Quantity Surveyors.

Thankfully, RTÉ has already confirmed that another series of the show is on the way after a phenomenally successful run in 2018.