Denzel Washington a ‘proud papa’ over son’s role in Spike Lee film
Denzel Washington has said he is a “proud papa” about his son’s starring role in the new Spike Lee film.
The Oscar winner, who has starred in four of Lee’s films – including Malcolm X and Inside Man – said he is thrilled about John David’s leading role in the upcoming movie BlacKkKlansman.
He told the Press Association: “I knew my son was going to be a good actor, he is one.
When a black cop wants to infiltrate the KKK, the best way to do it is with a white man.— Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) August 10, 2018
Spike Lee’s joint #BlacKkKlansman arrives in cinemas in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/OrtqcRIaIU
“He’s growing as an actor, it’s something he really wanted. And I’m his dad, I’m a proud papa, I’m so happy for him.
“We were watching him last night do one of the big talk shows in America and it’s like slapping my wife [high] five, we were sitting there just… it’s unbelievable.”
Washington said his son’s success is evidence that the film industry is very different to the one he started out in, saying: “He’s proof of that. There is a big difference in the 40 years I’ve been around, a big difference from when I’ve started.
“They’re pushing the envelope. It’s up to them. But they’re doing it. I’m sure someone tried to discourage Ryan Coogler [the director of Black Panther] – it didn’t work.”
Washington will soon be seen reprising his role of Robert McCall for The Equalizer 2, which reunited him with director Antoine Fuqua.
Only 1 week until Denzel is back in action 💪 #TheEqualizer2 At Cinemas August 17. https://t.co/ThS0CE4dCe pic.twitter.com/SSkxgv5BQ3— Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) August 10, 2018
Speaking about working with the director, who helmed Training Day which scored Washington a best actor Oscar, he joked: “Don’t like him. Never work with him. What’s he done for me? So, I won an Oscar with him? Who cares.”
He added: “No, he’s a good friend, and a very talented filmmaker and we’re already looking at other things.”
The Equalizer 2 is released in UK cinemas on August 17.
- Press Association
