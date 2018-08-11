Denzel Washington a ‘proud papa’ over son’s role in Spike Lee film

Denzel Washington has said he is a “proud papa” about his son’s starring role in the new Spike Lee film.

The Oscar winner, who has starred in four of Lee’s films – including Malcolm X and Inside Man – said he is thrilled about John David’s leading role in the upcoming movie BlacKkKlansman.

He told the Press Association: “I knew my son was going to be a good actor, he is one.

“He’s growing as an actor, it’s something he really wanted. And I’m his dad, I’m a proud papa, I’m so happy for him.

“We were watching him last night do one of the big talk shows in America and it’s like slapping my wife [high] five, we were sitting there just… it’s unbelievable.”

Washington said his son’s success is evidence that the film industry is very different to the one he started out in, saying: “He’s proof of that. There is a big difference in the 40 years I’ve been around, a big difference from when I’ve started.

“They’re pushing the envelope. It’s up to them. But they’re doing it. I’m sure someone tried to discourage Ryan Coogler [the director of Black Panther] – it didn’t work.”

Washington will soon be seen reprising his role of Robert McCall for The Equalizer 2, which reunited him with director Antoine Fuqua.

Speaking about working with the director, who helmed Training Day which scored Washington a best actor Oscar, he joked: “Don’t like him. Never work with him. What’s he done for me? So, I won an Oscar with him? Who cares.”

He added: “No, he’s a good friend, and a very talented filmmaker and we’re already looking at other things.”

The Equalizer 2 is released in UK cinemas on August 17.

- Press Association
