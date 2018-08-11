Denzel Washington a ‘proud papa’ over son’s role in Spike Lee film

Denzel Washington has said he is a “proud papa” about his son’s starring role in the new Spike Lee film.

The Oscar winner, who has starred in four of Lee’s films – including Malcolm X and Inside Man – said he is thrilled about John David’s leading role in the upcoming movie BlacKkKlansman.

He told the Press Association: “I knew my son was going to be a good actor, he is one.

When a black cop wants to infiltrate the KKK, the best way to do it is with a white man.

Spike Lee’s joint #BlacKkKlansman arrives in cinemas in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/OrtqcRIaIU — Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) August 10, 2018

“He’s growing as an actor, it’s something he really wanted. And I’m his dad, I’m a proud papa, I’m so happy for him.

“We were watching him last night do one of the big talk shows in America and it’s like slapping my wife [high] five, we were sitting there just… it’s unbelievable.”

Washington said his son’s success is evidence that the film industry is very different to the one he started out in, saying: “He’s proof of that. There is a big difference in the 40 years I’ve been around, a big difference from when I’ve started.

“They’re pushing the envelope. It’s up to them. But they’re doing it. I’m sure someone tried to discourage Ryan Coogler [the director of Black Panther] – it didn’t work.”

Washington will soon be seen reprising his role of Robert McCall for The Equalizer 2, which reunited him with director Antoine Fuqua.

Only 1 week until Denzel is back in action 💪 #TheEqualizer2 At Cinemas August 17. https://t.co/ThS0CE4dCe pic.twitter.com/SSkxgv5BQ3 — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) August 10, 2018

Speaking about working with the director, who helmed Training Day which scored Washington a best actor Oscar, he joked: “Don’t like him. Never work with him. What’s he done for me? So, I won an Oscar with him? Who cares.”

He added: “No, he’s a good friend, and a very talented filmmaker and we’re already looking at other things.”

The Equalizer 2 is released in UK cinemas on August 17.

- Press Association