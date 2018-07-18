Retired basketball player Dennis Rodman plans to invite Kanye West to North Korea.

Rodman, 57, is one of the few Westerners to have met Kim Jong Un during visits to the secretive country and the pair share an unlikely friendship based on a mutual love of basketball.

Now, after 41-year-old West said the former Chicago Bulls player is one of his “biggest inspirations”, Rodman wants the rapper to join him in a visit to North Korea.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Thank to one of my biggest inspirations … always breaking barriers with independent thought pic.twitter.com/WQLKCG7tXM — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 10, 2018

Speaking to US Weekly, Rodman said: “I think that he (Kim) respects me as far as understanding my views. And Kanye, he’s doing amazing work around the world so I respect him, too. So hopefully one day we’ll get together and collaborate on certain things. Guess what, I’ll take Kanye West to North Korea with me.

“Matter of fact, I’m going to invite him next time I go to North Korea. If the door’s open in September, I will invite Kanye West with me to go to North Korea with me. If he wants to make an album about that he’ll be there for like six to seven days, and he’ll see what’s going on. Now, go make a song about this. So here you go.”

Dennis Rodman has said he wants to invite Kanye West to North Korea (Channel 4/PA)

Rodman and West were pictured together at a Black Lives Matter rally in Washington DC in March and earlier this month West tweeted a picture of a signed basketball jersey the athlete had sent him.

They have both praised US president Donald Trump and have both been seen wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ caps.

Following the US-North Korea summit in June, Rodman broke down in tears during a TV interview in which he called the meeting “amazing”.

- Press Association