Denise Van Outen delays Chicago return after suffering stress fracture

Denise Van Outen will no longer take over the role of Velma Kelly in Chicago later this month, after it was discovered she has injured a foot.

The TV star was due to return to the musical after she played Roxie Hart in the West End in 2001 but her turn in the role will now be delayed.

A statement from the show’s producers said: “On the day that Denise Van Outen was due to start rehearsals as Velma Kelly in Chicago it was discovered that she had suffered a stress fracture in her heel.

“Denise will therefore no longer be playing the role from 24 September – 17 November 2018 and her replacement will be announced shortly.

“New dates for Denise to return to the show will be announced soon.”

Van Outen was due to join Alexandra Burke as Roxie Hart, Duncan James as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.

It's @AlexandraMusic's 2nd week down at London's home of Cook County 😎 Are you poppin' by the @Phoenix_LDN to catch Alex bringing the 🔥 onstage as Ms Roxie Hart?



This Summer's Sure Fire Hit

🎟️ https://t.co/k6BrCAIxoa 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/OfmMQXjP0m — Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoOnStage) August 20, 2018

Chicago returned to the West End in March with Cuba Gooding Jr in the role of Billy Flynn.

Martin Kemp replaced the Oscar winner and James will take over the role on Monday.

- Press Association