Denise Richards confirmed for Saturday Night Takeaway finale

Denise Richards will take up guest announcing duties on the Saturday Night Takeaway finale, the show has confirmed.

The former Bond girl, 47, will follow in the footsteps of comedy star Stephen Merchant, who was guest announcer last weekend, when Dec hosted on his own.

“The name’s Richards, Denise Richards!” the ITV show tweeted.

Dec will also be hosting the finale without Ant after his presenting partner stepped down from his TV commitments when he was charged with drink-driving last month.

Merchant, as well as Dec, acknowledged Ant’s absence on last weekend’s show.

Ant and Dec (Matt Crossick/PA)

He asked Dec if he needed a hand presenting as there was “a little bit of space on the stage”, and joked at one point: “I don’t care what the producers are saying back here, I think you’re doing a great job.”

And following the airing of the pre-recorded sketch featuring Ant and Dec, Merchant said: “That other guy was good, you should do more stuff with him.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has been nominated for best entertainment show at the TV Baftas.