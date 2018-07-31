Demi Lovato’s backup dancer calls for an end to ‘negative’ speculation

Demi Lovato’s backup dancer has called for an end to “negative” speculation as the singer recovers from a suspected overdose.

Lovato, 25, was taken to hospital in Los Angeles on July 24 after paramedics were called to her home in the Hollywood Hills.

It was reported the star suffered an overdose.

Now Dani Vitale, a backup dancer and friend of Lovato’s, has asked fans to send the singer “love” as she recovers.

She also said she was not with Lovato when the incident happened, but “I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you”.

Vitale’s social media contains several pictures of herself with Lovato, with many showing the pair on stage together.

Vitale added: “Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time.”

The post, shared with Vitale’s 106,000 Instagram followers, concluded with: “I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE.

Demi Lovato was taken to hospital after becoming unwell at her home in the Hollywood Hills (John Linton/PA)

“Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

In June Lovato, who has been open about her battle with alcohol and substance abuse in the past, released a single suggesting she had suffered a setback in her recovery from addiction.

The singer referred to a relapse on her latest track, titled Sober, which came after she celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

- Press Association