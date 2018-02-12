Demi Lovato to bring Tell Me You Love Me tour to the UK

Demi Lovato will play four nights in the UK when she brings her Tell Me You Love Me to Europe.

The Confident singer will perform at London’s O2 Arena on June 10 before shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

She will kick off her 13-city European tour in Antwerp, Belgium on May 28 and will finish at Rock In Rio in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 24.

It follows a 20-city tour across the US and Canada with DJ Khaled and Kehlani beginning on February 26.

After the date in London she will play Arena Birmingham on June 12, the SSE Hydro on June 13 and Manchester Arena on June 16.

The tour follows Lovato’s sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, which was released in September 2017, and her documentary, Simply Complicated.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on February 16 at 9am at livenation.co.uk.