Demi Lovato grateful to vote in US midterm elections

Demi Lovato has broken her silence on social media to encourage her fans to vote in the US midterm elections.

The popstar, 26, said she was “grateful” to have been able to travel home to vote in the first nationwide poll since the divisive election of Donald Trump as president in 2016.

Lovato, who lives in Los Angeles, California, posted a photo of herself at a ballot box, captioning the picture: “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!

“One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! Now go out and #VOTE!!!!”

In the photo, Lovato is seen wearing a dark blue denim jacket and jeans combination as she stands in front of a voting booth.

The post is the first she has shared with her 70 million fans since July this year. It comes after a period spent in rehab following a suspected overdose.

Lovato was a child star and found fame on the TV series Barney & Friends before appearing in the Disney Channel film Camp Rock.

She has since gone on to be a multi-platinum pop star with hits such as Sorry Not Sorry, Skyscraper and Heart Attack.- Press Association