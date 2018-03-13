Demi Lovato announces two Irish dates

American singer Demi Lovato has announced two Irish dates on her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me world tour.

The European leg of her tour will begin in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Thursday, May 24, before moving to Dublin on Friday, May 25.

Tickets priced from €49.50 will go on sale this Friday, March 16 at 9am.

She is currently on a 20-city tour across the U.S. and Canada with DJ Khaled and Kehlani.

Lovato's sixth studio album, 'Tell Me You Love Me', debuted at number one on iTunes in 37 countries in September 2017.