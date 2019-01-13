Demi has testing time with first DWTS dance

She may be Young but she managed not to be Offended as the judges in Dancing with the Stars gave her the lowest score of the night and the criticism that she needs to practice more.

In fairness Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe has enough of a testing time these days — while her fellow dancers get in a bit more practice, the Mallow Leaving Certificate student will this morning be sitting a history examination on the 1916 Rising.

Demi Isaac Oviawe with Kai Widdrington during the second live show of ‘Dancing With The Stars’, dancing a Cha Cha to ‘Cut To The Feeling’ by Carly Rae Jepsen. Pictures: kobpix

The 18 year-old scored 10 points — three each from two of the judges — for her Cha Cha Cha with professional partner Kai Widdrington. She was praised for her “youth and exuberance” and “joyful energy” but the unanimous message was that she needs to knuckle down for even more study.

At the other end of the age spectrum 66-year-old Eilish O’Carroll of Mrs Brown’s Boys fame was told by judge Loraine Barry that “age does not hold you back for sure”. Her tango scored her 15 points with judge Julian Benson praising here “wonderful staccato movement”.

Model Holly Carpenter has a “natural” hip movement which caught the eye of Julian and fellow judge Brian Redmond. She scored 16 points for her salsa.

Country music star Cliona Hagan’s quickstep routine managed to incorporate elements of a line-dance which somehow managed to work in her favour as she topped the leaderboard with 21 points.

Then almost five months to the day after welcoming her daughter Bonnie to the world, television and radio presenter Mairead Ronan managed to waltz her way to 18 points with judge Loraine Barry praising her “sublime posture”.

Finally Clelia Murphy of Fair City fame managed to divide the judges with her jive. Brian Redmond said she and her dance partner Vitali Kozmin spent too long sitting at a bus stop at the start of the routine — he said it seemed like there was a bus strike.

Clelia Murphy and dance partner Vitali Lozmin dance a jive to ‘Tell Her About It’ by Billy Joel.

But Julian Benson and Loraine Barry disagreed. So when it came to the scoring it was not surprising Brian gave the pair a five while the other two gave sevens giving her a total of 19.

As with last week no one was eliminated from the competition — the votes from tonight will count towards next week’s show after which one couple will dance no more.