'Demanding job' made relationships 'tough', says Niall Horan

Niall Horan has admitted he found it difficult to balance relationships with his music career when he was in his late teens.

Niall, 24, said he particularly struggled to find time for his early relationships.

"Being in a relationship when you’re 18 or 19 is hard enough anyway, because it’s your whole world," he told RTÉ.

"When you have such a demanding job and you’re not in the same place as that person at the time, it can be quite tough and I’ve learned to deal with it better than I used to."

The singer, who was part of One Direction since 2010 before launching his solo career last year, was travelling the world while trying to maintain romantic relationships.

I used to find it really frustrating and who knows what could have happened in previous relationships if I wasn’t doing the same thing.

"At the same time if I didn’t get to travel the world I wouldn’t have got to meet these people – it’s kind of a give and a take."

Despite the struggles, he said the experiences led to some of his songs on his debut solo album 'Flicker' being written.

The job can be quite demanding on your personal life, but then again I wouldn’t have written these songs if it wasn’t for it.

Niall joined the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to perform a selection of songs from his album last month.

It was the star's first time performing with a full orchestra.

"It's something that obviously everyone wants to do, something that I've always wanted to do all my life," he said.

"Not saying that I didn't want to play stadiums but I did have the opportunity to do that but this is completely different: Proper musicians, all 45 of them.

It's just going to be epic.

Niall said he is feeling nervous but excited about the show.

"It's on home soil so it's pretty scary anyway and it's going to be seen by everyone I know.

"It's just my first time playing with musicians of this level. I've only ever played with quartets here and there but for RTÉ to give me the house orchestra is pretty special."

'Niall Horan with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra' airs Saturday, May 12 at 6.55pm on RTÉ One.