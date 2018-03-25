‘Delighted’ Dec Donnelly confirms he is going to be a father

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall are expecting their first baby together.

The presenter, 42, confirmed the happy news on Twitter following reports the couple were having a baby.

He shared a black and white image of the parents-to-be on their wedding day, and wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages.

“The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child.

“Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it D x.”

Donnelly and Astall tied the knot in 2015, with the presenter’s friend and Saturday Night Takeaway co-host Ant McPartlin as best man.

This weekend the programme was postponed after McPartlin, 42, was charged with drink-driving following his arrest on March 18, and returned to rehab. McPartlin will appear in court on April 4.