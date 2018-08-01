Declan Donnelly celebrates third wedding anniversary

Dec Donnelly has thanked fans for their good wishes as he and Ali Astall celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, tied the knot on August 1, 2015.

Donnelly, 42, said on Twitter: “Thanks for the anniversary wishes to me and Mrs D, much appreciated D x.”

The TV star added a blowing a kiss emoji.

The couple were married in Elswick, Tyne and Wear, with Donnelly’s presenting partner Ant McPartlin as best man.

Donnelly confirmed in March that he and Astall were to be parents.

He shared a black and white image from their wedding day, and tweeted: “Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages.

“The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child.

“Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it D x.”

- Press Association