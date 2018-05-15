Declan Donnelly and wife ‘can’t wait’ for their first baby
Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall “can’t wait” to become first-time parents.
Astall spoke after sporting her baby bump in a floor-length silver gown at the TV Baftas.
Dec, 42, told the Daily Mirror that the news was “very exciting”, while Astall quipped: “I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby.
“We want to get on with it – we can’t wait.”
Dec attended the TV Baftas on his own after co-host Ant McPartlin stepped back from his TV commitments and told fans he was “truly sorry” following his drink-driving crash.
Britain’s Got Talent won best entertainment programme at the awards.
Amanda Holden said Ant will be missed at the live Britain’s Got Talent shows, but added: “Dec will do a sterling job – and me and Alesha (Dixon) will be on hand to step in. Mand and Dec has a good ring to it!”
- Press Association
