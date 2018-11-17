Dec and Holly take speedboat to meet I’m A Celebrity stars

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby have teased their meeting with the stars taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The duo tweeted a selfie on a speedboat, smiling widely as they headed to an unknown location.

Donnelly wrote: “On our way to meet the celebs. Better than getting an Uber innit!? D #ImACeleb.”

On our way to meet the celebs. Better than getting an Uber innit!? D #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/37UvxeUY9P — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2018

The message was posted on Donnelly’s shared Twitter account with Ant McPartlin, who is being replaced by Willoughby for the new series while he continues his break from presenting after his arrest for drink-driving.

Donnelly and Willoughby will host their first show together when the new series kicks off on Sunday evening.

This Morning host Willoughby, who has confessed to being scared of everything, sent her first message from the jungle on Thursday in a video clip.

She said: “I’ve arrived safe and sound, I’m settling into my new home. It’s amazing here! It’s so beautiful.

“For somebody that’s not that brilliant with nature, I’m sort of fitting in OK. I’ve seen a spider. It was only a little one, but it was a real-life spider.

Our @hollywills has made it to the @imacelebrity Jungle, and sent us this exclusive message!



Hands up who's excited for Sunday... 🙋 #imaceleb #thismorning pic.twitter.com/r2wWZSUIuG — This Morning (@thismorning) November 15, 2018

“I’m lifting up toilet seats wherever I go. I’m checking inside my shoes. Yet to see a snake.”

She revealed that so far they had done a “few sort of rehearsal-y bits. I’ve done a Bushtucker Trial. Well, I haven’t done it, but I’ve watched one. So I’ve seen crocodiles and stuff”.

This year’s line-up of contestants includes former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street star Sair Khan, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles and former X Factor finalist Fleur East.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on ITV.

- Press Association