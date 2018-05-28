Dear Taylor Swift, Ireland is not part of the UK

Another day, another celebrity making the mistake of saying that Ireland is part of the UK.

Guys, it’s not that hard, is it?

After her recent gig in Swansea in Wales, which is part of the United Kingdom, she posted this photo on Instagram with a caption saying she missed the UK and that she will be back to their shores very soon for the following concerts on her tour:

Etihad Stadium in Manchester (June 8 and 9), Croke Park in Dublin (June 15 and 16), and Wembley Stadium in London (June 22 and 23)

