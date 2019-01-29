Dean Lewis to perform at Dublin's Vicar Street

Dean Lewis has announced he will return to Dublin to play at Vicar Street on April 21, 2019, following his sold out show in The Button Factory last year.

The Australian singer-songwriter will release his debut album early this year.

The singer is best known for his single Waves, which has over 41m views on Youtube, while his latest single 7 Minutes has over 600,000.

Building from a simple acoustic refrain, 7 Minutes was conceived in a London taxi after a disagreement with a girl.

Lewis said: “The song is about meeting someone, making memories and then feeling regret.”

The singer has 15m monthly Spotify listeners and his last single ‘Be Alright’ topped the Apple Music, Shazam, iTunes and Spotify Charts in Australia.

Tickets are €24.50 inclusive of booking fee, on sale this Friday at 10am.