Deadpool 2 final trailer pokes fun at rival DC Universe

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 has dropped, one month before the superhero sequel arrives in cinemas.

The Marvel film sees Ryan Reynolds return as the foul-mouthed unlikely superhero, and the new profanity-packed and joke-laden last trailer humorously trolls rival franchise DC Comics.

The amusing moment comes during a heated exchange with newcomer Josh Brolin, who plays villain Cable.

Cable tells Deadpool: “You’re no f***ing hero, you’re just a clown dressed up as a sex toy.”

Deadpool replies: “So dark. You sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Fans were quick to spot the takedown, with one praising the comment on Twitter and adding that Deadpool 2 is “not getting the hype it should”.

Another said, using several crying-laughing emojis: “Sly on DC universe.”

The forthcoming film will see Deadpool assemble a team of new recruits for a superhero team called X-Force, and stars newcomers Terry Crews, Rob Delaney and Zazie Beetz.

The new trailer also gives a closer look at Catastrophe star Delaney’s seemingly hapless character Peter, who signs up to be a part of the X-Force.

However, he reveals he does not have a superpower and that he came along because he “just saw the ad”.

Deadpool 2, which is released in cinemas on May 18, sees the return of Morena Baccarin as Deadpool’s fiancee Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapicic as the voice of Colossus.

The first Deadpool was one of the biggest successes of 2016, raking in 782 million US dollars (£562 million) at the global box office.